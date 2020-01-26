Glenn E. Mitchell, 89, of Greensboro, NC passed away at his home on December 1, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Collin F. and Marguerite Mitchell. Following high school graduation, Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the destroyer ship USS McDermut during the Korean war. After his military service was completed, Glenn enjoyed a successful career as a telecommunications supervisor with AT&T Technologies for over 35 years. During retirement he had a passion for golf, woodworking and volunteer work. A truly devoted husband, Glenn especially loved traveling with wife of 65 years, Laura, who preceded him in death. As an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for 40 years, Glenn served on multiple committees, helped build a Habitat for Humanity house and was a favored teacher for the Asbury Sunday school class. Glenn will be remembered by family and friends as a kind, gentle and deeply spiritual man. He is survived by son, Jeffrey Mitchell and wife Jane; daughter Diane Day and husband Jason; grandchildren Erin Murphy, Sean Murphy, Matthew Mitchell and wife Mary, Meghan Mitchell and Randy Day; great-grandchildren Violet Day, Nolan Mitchell and Lorelei Mitchell. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 pm at Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Rd Greensboro, NC. A reception in the church parlor will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
