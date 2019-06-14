GREENSBORO Ms. Georgeanna Mitchell passed away on June 8, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Bass Chapel United Methodist Church, 5075 Bass Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family begins at 2:30 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. Interment: church cemetery. Service entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.
