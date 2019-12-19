Evelyn Barnhart Mitchell, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, in the chapel, 1000 West Friendly Avenue. A private burial will be held at Green Hill Cemetery. Evelyn was born September 23, 1925, in Guilford County, NC, daughter of the late Charles and Mayme Barnhart. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro. She spent much of her life giving of herself to others. She has been involved in multiple activities in the community, such as delivering Mobile Meals, gardening in the city park, library duties, and working with pregnant teens, among many others. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll and Ralph Barnhart. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Clyde H. Mitchell; son, C. Alan Mitchell; granddaughters, Melissa Mitchell Pryor (Billy), Heather Mitchell Scott (Chris) and great-grandchildren, Audrey Pryor, and Sara, Jordyn and Aiden Scott. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Mitchell family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
