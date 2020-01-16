APRIL 14, 1941 - JANUARY 13, 2020 Edward Pace Mitchell, of Randleman, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He is predeceased by his parents, Roy V. Mitchell and Gracie Mitchell. He is survived by his children Tracie Mitchell Purcell, Joseph Pace Mitchell and Dwayne Garrett "Eddie" Mitchell. Ed was a lover of bluegrass music and enjoyed many bluegrass festivals and softball games with his best friend Barto. Ed was a loving father and devoted granddaddy to Garrett Mitchell, Katelynn Yates, Joshua Mitchell, Marissa Mitchell, Hailey Purcell and Jaiden Mitchell. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to their friends and family who have surrounded them with love and care during this difficult time. "In life we loved you dearly; in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill." A 1 p.m. graveside funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Shining Light Baptist Church Cemetery. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is assisting the Mitchell family.

Jan 17
Graveside Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
1:00PM
Shining Light Baptist Church
4530 W. Wendiver Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27409
