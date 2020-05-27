July 19, 1921 - May 13, 2020 Clyde Henderson Mitchell, 98, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. He peacefully passed away with his family by his side at Beacon Place. A private family graveside service was held at Greenhill Cemetery in Greensboro. Clyde was born on July 19, 1921. He was one of five children of Rober and Mary Mitchell of Greensboro, NC. Clyde attended Greensboro High School. He received a scholarship to Culver Military Academy. He served as a sergeant in the 13th Army Air Corps during World War II (most of his time was spent in the Pacific Theatre). Clyde was a faithful member of The First Baptist Church of Greensboro. He was their oldest living member and had attended since he was a child. Clyde retired as the head of the office audit department of the Internal Revenue Service after many years of service. He was loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clyde was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Evelyn Barnhart Mitchell. Clyde is survived by his son. C. Alan Mitchell of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters, Melissa Mitchell Pryor (Billy) of Surf City, NC and Heather Scott (Chris) of Julian, NC; great-grandchildren, Audrey Pryor, Sara Scott, Jordyn Scott, and Aiden Scott; sister, Mary Little of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Earl Mitchell (Jeannette) of Greensboro, NC; nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Beacon Place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Beacon Place, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to First Baptist Church of Greensbor,o 1000 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Mitchell family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
