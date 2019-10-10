MARCH 24, 1951 - OCTOBER 8, 2019 Alice Harmon Mitchell, 68, of 298 Dan River Church Road in Eden, passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home before proceeding to the cemetery. Also, the family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2 to 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Boone, 131 Big Valley Street, Boone, NC. Mrs. Mitchell was born March 24, 1951 in Boone, NC, to the late Roy and Georgia Parks Harmon. She was a 1969 graduate of Watauga High School and enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, reading, and being outdoors. She is survived by her husband, Wallace Mitchell, of the home; two daughters, April Hubbard and husband, Doug, of Zionville and Amy Robertson and husband, Rob, of Boone; six grandchildren, Kayla Kenny, Alice Hubbard, Alysha Harmon, Gabrielle Robertson, and Gavin Robertson; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Harmon and Michael Harmon; and sisters, Sharon Stone and Geraldine Harmon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd Eden, NC 27288
