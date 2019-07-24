GREENSBORO Mark Minor, 87, died Monday, July 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family.
