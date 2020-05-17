JULY 8, 1927 - MAY 15, 2020 Mr. Fred Thompson Minor, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lakeview Memorial Park with Pastors Leon Saul and Matt Smith officiating. Fred "T" was born July 8, 1927 and worked for Cone Mills as a machinist until he retired with 45 years of service. Those who knew Fred knew his love for his grandchildren and bluegrass music. His love and kindness towards everyone will be missed. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Minor; son, Ricky Minor; two brothers; and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Livengood and her husband Tommy, of Greensboro, NC; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Ashton Place in McLeansville and Hospice of Alamance for the care provided to Mr. Minor. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of Alamance-Caswell.

Service information

May 19
Graveside Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
