REIDSVILLE Rosa Mae Jumper Mills, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 25 from Guiding Light Holiness Church, 181 St. Mariah Rd.. This announcement is a courtesy of Johnson & Sons.
