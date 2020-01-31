Warrenton--Richard Haden Mills, 75, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Maria Parham Health. He was a native of Forsyth County, NC born to the late William Haden and Ronnie Rebecca Boone Mills. Mr. Mills was a member of the Macon Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Naval Reserves. Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 1 at the Macon Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service on Saturday at the church. Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Baull Mills; his children, Teresa Mills Foster of Arizona, William Henry Mills of Greensboro and Samantha Nicole "Nikki" Mills Winders of Washington state; his siblings, Judith M. Johnson of Greensboro, Sharon M. Andrews of Winston-Salem, John Mills of Louisiana, Christine M. Johnson of Pleasant Garden and Rebecca "Becky" Booth of Greensboro; his grandchildren, Adrienna Barba, Hunter Foster, Sara Mills, Audrey Mills, Ava Mills, Arion "Haden" Winders, Jonathan Winders, Rossalyn Nicole Winders and Jaxson Riley Winders; and his great-grandchild, Aerith Barba. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Macon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Macon, NC 27551. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Mills, Richard Haden
To send flowers to the family of Richard Mills, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Macon Baptist Church
159 Church Street
PO Box 12
Macon, NC 27551
159 Church Street
PO Box 12
Macon, NC 27551
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.