JULY 17, 1935 - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 Mrs. Ann Coltrane Millikan, age 84, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time. Mrs. Millikan was born in Randolph County to the late Willie and Edith Slack Coltrane. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, and retired from Shamrock Corporation as a bookkeeper. In 1983, she joined the Greensboro Moose Lodge #685 Chapter 1402. For the past 36 years, she has been an active member while serving in all of the Higher Degrees positions and was the NC Conferral Coordinator. In honor of her service, the family has requested the WOTM and LOOM to wear their regalia to the service. In 2005, she was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Millikan, Sr. She is survived by her children Tommy Millikan and wife Rochelle of Greensboro and Donna Meador of Brown Summit; sister Frances Hutchinson of Winston-Salem; brother Butch Coltrane of Randleman; grandson Jared Millikan. In honor of Ann, memorials may be directed to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, Illinois 60539-1169. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
