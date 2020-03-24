DECEMBER 17, 1946 - MARCH 21, 2020 Betty Keaton Milligan, 73, of Stoneville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the funeral home. Betty was born in Greensboro on December 17, 1946, a daughter of Marvin Theodore Keaton, Sr. and Josephine Wall Keaton, both deceased. She was a retired cosmetologist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Dean Milligan, Sr.; her, sister, Myrtle Thomas; and her brother, Walter Keaton. She is survived by her children, Michelle Vantrease and husband Mike of Mayodan, Melissa Foster and husband Jesse of Stoneville, David D. Milligan, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Eden, William "Joey" Milligan of Archdale; her stepchildren, David Scott Baker, Richard Dean and wife Melissa; her siblings, Thelma Thompson and husband Lamar of Avon Park, FL, Ted Keaton and wife Linda of Greensboro, Mary Starling and husband Leroy of Avon Park, FL; her brother-in-law, Jerry Milligan and wife Linda of Illinois; her sisters-in-law, Vickie Keaton of Liberty, Marijo Lewis of Arizona, M. Sue Bullock of Illinois; her grandchildren, Jessica Vantrease, Sarah Jo Warren and husband Gabe, Hannah Chilton and husband Ryan, Elijah Vantrease, Katherine Milligan, Maggie Milligan, Lisa Foster; her great grandchildren, Grace Warren, Faith Warren, Charity Warren, James Warren; other grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to diabetes research. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Service information
Mar 25
Visitation
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
7671 NC 770
Eden, NC 27288
7671 NC 770
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 25
Celebration of Life Service
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel
7671 NC 770
Eden, NC 27288
7671 NC 770
Eden, NC 27288
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
