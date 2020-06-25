JULY 6, 1928 - JUNE 9, 2020 Hansel Brady "Hank" Millican died June 9, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. He was born July 6, 1928 in Greensboro. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High School and North Carolina State College with a degree in textiles. He lived in New York City for over forty years and has lived in Florida since. He worked for Spring Mills Industries, Klopman Mills, executive vice president of Burlington Industries, and president of Frank IX & Co. He was a member of the National Golf Links, Long Island; the University Club in New York; and the Seminole Golf Club in Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Goswick and Hank B. Millican, Sr. He is survived by his wife Lynn Smyden, two children Hansel Brady Millican III (Brady) and Christie Millican Wescott, three grandchildren, Ian and Katy Millican, Colin Wescott, his sister Fay Millican Reid and her husband Berry, two nieces Molly Millican Reid and Farish Reid Neil and her husband Scott. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St.
