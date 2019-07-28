FEBRUARY 5, 1951 - JULY 25, 2019 Mrs. Patricia Stiles Miller, 68, of Morganton, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Grace Heights Health and Rehab Center, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Patricia was born February 5, 1951, in Mecklenburg County to the late D.C. Stiles Jr. and Edwyna Russell Stiles. She grew up in Greensboro, NC and was a 1969 graduate of Page High School. Patricia moved to Morganton in the mid-1970's. Patricia worked for several years as a dispatch officer in Morganton and as a correctional officer for the NC Department of Public Safety. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Harvey Miller, and sister, Linda Stiles Westcott. Survivors include her brother, David Christopher Stiles and wife Robin of Greensboro, sister, Rhonda Rice of Drexel; and two nieces. A memorial service for Mrs. Miller will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.