GREENSBORO Mary Miller, 53, died Monday, June 17, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, June 22 at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1116 Montlieu Ave., High Point at 11:30 a.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
