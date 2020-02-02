JANUARY 31, 2020 GREENSBOBO - Martha "Marty" Ann Gimpel Miller, 74, bravely lost her battle with acute myelogenous leukemia after 2 1/2 years of suffering on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was a kind, loving, brave, intelligent, and inspiring person. Martha was responsible for the success and inspiration of many, especially her husband. She earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in math education with an English minor, a Ph.D. in cultural studies, an associate of graphic arts degree, was a certified aerobics instructor, and a nationally recognized crochet designer and publisher. She is survived by her husband, Edward, and her immediate family; brother, Joel Gimpel and wife Jan Rae; son, Matthew Miller and partner Adrian Lowe; grandchildren, Miles and Meridian; great granddaughter, Nova. Funeral services will be at Temple Emanuel 11:00 am Monday, February 3, 2020. Burial will follow in the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro. Please send contributions to Hospice & Palliative Care Of Greensboro, Duke Cancer Center or donate blood. Special thanks to the medical professionals who treated her, the very caring EMT's, caretaker Sage Suttle, Hospice & Palliative Care Of Greensboro, and her loving, caring friends. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

