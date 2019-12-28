MCLEANSVILLE Iris Lambeth Miller, 88, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 30 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, 1118 N. Elm Street.
Miller, Iris Lambeth
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM-2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate.