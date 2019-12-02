JUNE 27, 1924 - NOVEMBER 30, 2019 Henry Phillip Miller, 95, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. An 11:00 a.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mayodan United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Pat Spicer, Rev. Randy Jessup, and Rev. Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Monday night, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home. A Rockingham County native, Henry was born on June 27, 1924, to the late John and Dora Smith Miller. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mayodan and attended Mayodan United Methodist Church. Henry served in the United States Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. He was a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol and was also active in flying as a private pilot. Henry was a good man; enjoyed golfing, Wake Forest, Duke and NC State sports and the Atlanta Braves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Stephen Miller; his sister, Mary Haley; and his brother, Vestal Miller. Henry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Truitt Miller of the home; his son, Johnny Walter Miller (Bronte) of Basset, VA; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mayodan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 219, Mayodan, NC 27027; Mayodan First Baptist Church, 101 S. 1st Avenue, Mayodan, NC 27027 or to a charity of one's choice. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Henry Miller and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
