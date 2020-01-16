SEPTEMBER 24, 1931 - JANUARY 12, 2020 Evelyn Rosalee Miller, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 12th, 2020. Born and raised in Decatur, TN, she was preceded in death by her 18-month old daughter Pam, and her husband of almost 70 years, Joe K. Miller, with whom she is now reunited forever! She was a precious, selfless and loving "mama" to her 4 children - Kelly (Kim) Miller of Hixson, TN, Terry (Kathy) Miller of Greensboro, NC, Pamela K. (deceased), and Tammy (Garry) Black of Murrells Inlet, SC. She was also a proud MawMaw to 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Her long life of devotion to her Lord, her husband, and her children was extraordinary and her unconditional love and compassion were experienced by all who knew her. She died as she lived, with her last words being "I love you" and her last song "Amazing Grace." A memorial service, officiated by pastor and dear friend, Paul Luttrell, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th, at Gospel Baptist Church, at 5945 N. Church St., Greensboro, NC, followed by a time of family visitation and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please send donations directly to Gospel Baptist Church, or Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Miller, Evelyn Rosalee
Service information
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Gospel Baptist Church
5945 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27455
5945 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27455
