MILLER, CORTNIE ELIZABETH MS. CORTNIE ELIZABETH MILLer (Queen C) was born September 12, 1989. Cortnie passed away July 6, 2020. Cortnie leaves to cherish her life one son Jamari Jacobs, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Miller, and one brother Michael Miller. Public viewing Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m., July 11, 2020, and funeral service will be July 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Burial will follow. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services will be assisting with the Miller family.

