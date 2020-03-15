OCTOBER 3, 1943 - MARCH 6, 2020 Charles Milton Miller, Jr., 76, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice Care, with his wife by his side. He was born to the late Charles, Sr. and Virgie Miller on October 3, 1943 in Greensboro, NC. Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Elaine Miller. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Miller; brothers, Dwight Miller (Linda) and Byron Miller (Ellen); sister, Kay Ivey Homer; and many nieces and nephews. He was a proud to serve his country as a member of the US Air Force during the Vietnam era. Charles was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church 3920 Baylor St, Greensboro, NC 27455. Harrisburg Funeral & Cremations is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HarrisburgFC.com.

