SEPTEMBER 25, 1939 - JANUARY 2, 2020 Mrs. Bronna Burge Miller, 80, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church of Greensboro with Reverend Bill Young, Jr. and Dr. Alex McFarland officiating. Bronna was born September 25, 1939 in Stokes County. She was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Church. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company with 45 years of service. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cleo Burge; and brothers, Wallace and Harry Burge. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Pell Miller, Jr.; son, Duane Miller (Claudine); granddaughter, Ashleigh Miller; brother, Bill Burge; brother, Larry Burge; life-long friends, Marvin and Kathy Huber; as well as many other family members and friends whom she loved. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Church, 4453 Sumner Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
To send flowers to the family of Bronna Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Church
4453 Sumner Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
4453 Sumner Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Bronna's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Good Shepherd Church
4453 Sumner Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
4453 Sumner Church Rd.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Bronna's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.