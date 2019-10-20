AUGUST 10, 1952 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Bobby Ray Miller, age 67 of Asheboro, passed peacefully from this world and straight into the arms of our precious Lord and Savior on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Randolph Hospice House. Bobby was born August 10, 1952 in Randolph County to George Russell Miller and Johanna Underwood Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Asheboro High School and a 1971 graduate of Wingate Junior College. As a young man, Bobby held several jobs. His favorite was working at Randolph Animal Hospital with Drs. Brown and Taul as a veterinary assistant. He retired at the end of 2015 from Energizer with 38 years of service. Bobby was a member of Balfour Baptist Church for over 40 years. He served his church by ushering and singing in the choir. He was a member of the J.L. Benson Sunday School Class. Bobby was a member of Woodmen Life (formerly Woodmen of the World). He served as treasurer for 25 years for Asheboro Chapter 921. He was also a member of the "Balfour Gang." This group went to Balfour Elementary School in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They have enjoyed camaraderie over the years and gave Bobby a surprise 67th birthday party. For many years, Bobby enjoyed eating at Jed's Barbeque and making many friends. He enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching wrestling and racing. He loved to pick and cut up throughout the years. While undergoing a number of surgeries, several which put him off his feet for weeks at a time, he tried to see the positive. Even while enduring stage 4 intrahepatic bile duct cancer for almost one year, he tried to find humor. His goal was to live as long as he could to see his four precious grandchildren grow up. They were the "lights" of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph Russell Miller. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cindy Burrow Miller, his daughter Jenny Hodgin (Mike) of Asheboro and his son Kenny Miller (Jennifer) of Randleman, his 3 granddaughters Katie and Lydia Hodgin and Kenadie Miller and his grandson Camden Miller. One sister Audrey McDowell (Charles) of Asheboro and one brother Mike Miller (Jena) of Albemarle. Sister-in-law Pam Miller from Boone and brother-in-law Gene Burrow (Linda) from Sacramento, CA. Several nieces and a nephew and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Balfour Baptist Church, 1642 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro with Pastor Gary Mason and Pastor Mark Wilburn officiating. Entombment will follow at Randolph Memorial Park. We want to express our gratitude to the Randolph Cancer Center, especially Dr. Christine McCarty, Dr. James Palermo, Linda, Kelly, and all of the nurses and other staff members that worked diligently and compassionately for Bobby. We also want to thank the Hospice nurses and the staff members at the Randolph Hospice House. In addition, we want to thank all of the members of Balfour Baptist Church and Pastors Gary Mason and Mark Wilburn for every prayer and act of kindness throughout this past year. Finally, we want to thank all of our friends and extended family for your love and support during this time. It has meant the world to us. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Balfour Baptist Church, 1642 N. Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 or Hospice of Randolph County, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27204 of or Randolph Cancer Center 373 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27203 . Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home Asheboro
