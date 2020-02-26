FEBRUARY 24, 2020 SOUTHERN PINES--Sandra Neergaard Millender passed away Monday, February 24 at Hospice House in Pinehurst at peace in body and spirit. She lived her life in love, peace, joy and fun. To the end, she shared these gifts abundantly. Born in Mississippi to a family of Methodist Clergy, judges, successful farmers, educators, and a father who was a central figure in the construction of dams and roads for the TVA all over the South, she learned unshakable faith, the value of hard work and growth, and how to make great friends for life after each of her many family moves. It naturally followed that she was the was the most loving wife and mother one could ever imagine, molding her family by wonderful example. As a pediatric nurse, she gave care, comfort, and advice to sick kids, well kids, and parents alike. Later, as an occupational health nurse, she was always the immovable go-to advocate for "her people" at Brown Wooten Mills. Perhaps her proudest professional achievement was the record of over 3 million work hours without a single lost time accident. Perhaps her hardest job was domesticating her husband. Listing her achievements would be an endless task. Her true biography is written in the memories of her hundreds of wonderful family members, friends, patients, co-workers, managers of the Burlington Health Coalition, the list goes on. Writing everything we want about her is impossible. Knowing her was priceless. She leaves her devoted husband of over 45 years, M. Charles Millender, her daughter Laura Ellen Millender, MD, who in radiation oncology treats the horrible disease that took her away from us, and her son Stephen Henry Millender, II, who as chaplain at Episcopal Day School in Southern Pines, treats the young children that she loved so well. Sandra was blessed with the addition of a son-in-law, Cory, who works in biotech investing in northern California, and who with Laura blessed her with grandsons Will and Stephen. Soon after, Sandra was again blessed with the addition of a daughter-in-law, Tarra, an eye surgeon here in Southern Pines who brings Sandra's love of healing to many in our community, and who with Stephen added to her blessings with grandsons Joseph and David. The influence she had on this world was far reaching and will surely continue to grow longer. Knowing her has been an inspiration. She encouraged everyone around her to be their best selves and supported them on that path every step along the way. In love and loss, Charles, Laura Ellen, and Stephen. A brief memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church (350 East Massachusetts Avenue in Southern Pines, NC). The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those who choose to do so honor her memory with a donation to the American Cancer Society. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.