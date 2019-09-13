Lloyd Elmer "Buddy" Milks III went home peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at Clapps Nursing Center, Pleasant Garden, NC. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Elmer Milks, Jr. and Louise Rich Milks, his sister Betty Smith and his first wife, Carolyn Marion Milks. He is survived by four sons, Lloyd Elmer Milks IV (Beth), James Christopher Milks (Kendra), William Albert Milks (Nicole) and Joseph Wesley Milks (Erin). He is also survived by his widow, Mary Milks and stepdaughter Brook Galvin (John). Surviving grandchildren are the following: Ava Carolyn Milks, John Austin Milks, Madelyn Grace Milks, and James Owen Milks. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, NC. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Home, North Elm Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Buddy was born in Asheboro, NC on April 3, 1943. He was a graduate of Madison Mayodan HS and Guilford College, where he transferred after spending one year at UNC-Chapel Hill. Buddy was always very active, impacting each community in which he lived. As a sophomore in high school, he was inducted into the Civitan Club and became state deputy master counsellor in the Order of DeMolay. He was also an excellent high school basketball player, golfer and participated in other sports. Buddy continued his basketball career at Guilford College, where he played for two outstanding coaches, Jack Jensen and Jerry Steele. After graduation, Buddy entered textiles, where his cotton piece patent transformed the design of the then popular panty hose. Buddy's company, AR Knits, was the primary supplier for the booming hosiery industry for many years. Upon retirement from his hosiery career, he became a local realtor. Buddy was a born promoter and salesman, loving to serve all his customers. Buddy was a longtime member of Carlson Farms/Greensboro Country Club, where he enjoyed dancing in the old cart barn back in the 70's. He loved playing golf and cards with his many, many lifelong friends. He won numerous golf tourneys over the years and made an impact on the junior golfing world by supporting the CGA and American Junior Golf Association for many years. Along with Dr Ron Gioffre, Buddy was instrumental in bringing the AJGA Jr to Greensboro. Buddy was heavily involved in all his boys' sports and traveled the country, carting his kids and others to basketball and golf tournaments in the "van." Big Bud was an avid Tarheel fan, never missing a game, and was a member of the Rams Club. He was the life of every party and brought his contagious smile, laugh, and character with him everywhere he went. Buddy, or more commonly known as the #1 "Goose," loved everyone he met, was the host of hosts and included everyone, regardless of age, race or background in his everyday life. AR Knits became a leading gold sponsor for the GGO for many years. Buddy was also an active member of the Greensboro Jaycees, serving as celebrity host for the GGO, where he brought in the likes of Neil Diamond, Oak Ridge Boys, Leslie Nielsen, Glen Campbell, Jerry Lewis, Jimmy Dean, Charlie Pride, Willie Nelson, Roy Clark, the Hee Haw gang, Ron Ely, Don Knotts, Foster Brooks, Ernest Borgnine, Evil Knievel and many more. Goose will forever be remembered for his humility and for hosting enormous annual bowl games and Christmas parties, playing Santa with a trunk full of gifts for each and every child attending. He loved people so much that the two homes he built were designed specifically for hosting friends and family! He loved music and singing Elvis and Sinatra hits. In fact, shortly before his illness, Goose could often be found at a local karaoke bar singing. Tragically, on 9-11-08, Buddy suffered two massive strokes, forever changing his life. He lived the last eleven years at Clapp's, where he received excellent care and was treated like family. The family requests that contributions be made to either the American Heart Association or the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
