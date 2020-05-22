JULY 24, 1964 - MAY 20, 2020 John Russell Miles, 55, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. A 1 p.m. graveside service for close family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Center United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Cecil Donahue officiating. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Mr. Miles will lie-in-state at the funeral home on Friday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. A Rockingham County native, John was born on July 24, 1964 to William (Bill) and Mary Trent Miles. He grew up on a farm and worked as a vinyl siding mechanic and a heavy equipment operator. John attended Center United Methodist Church and graduated from NW Senior High. He was a beloved son and brother. John loved to work, music, and his mother, whom he spent the last 28 years taking care of. John was preceded in death by his father, William Russell Miles. He is survived by his mother, Mary Trent Miles of the home; his children, Crystal Nichole Miles (and one grandchild) of Michigan and William Gray Miles of Summerfield; his brother, William Alex Miles of Eden; an aunt, Barbara Boone of Reidsville; his Tester cousins; two nieces; one nephew; and many other cousins. Forbis and Dick Stokesdale is serving the Miles family, and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
