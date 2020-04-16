Dr. Herman David Middleton, Senior, retired professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro (School of Theatre), died peacefully in Greensboro on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. Born and raised in Sanford, Florida, he was a student at Rollins College when America joined the fight in World War II. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, during which time he met and married the love of his life, Amelia Mary Eggert (Millie). In peacetime, he returned to scholarship and obtained his BS and MA from Columbia University. These degrees were later followed by a Ph.D. from the University of Florida. In 1956, Herman Middleton was selected to be the head of the Theatre Department at what was then Woman's College. He proceeded to expand the curriculum, hire more and new faculty, institute innovative programs, and build a department with a strong regional reputation. During this tremendous period of growth, both BFA and MFA degrees were added; formal studies in speech communication/communication disorders were included, necessitating a change in the department's title to Drama and Speech; a children's theatre was created; and a summer theater experience, Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville, NC, was included. Other highlights to his lengthy career at UNC-G included: three overseas touring productions for the U.S.O.; a production of The Oresteia performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; and the department's hosting of the Eva Le Galliene National Repertory Theatre in extended residencies on campus. Middleton was also instrumental in the founding of both the North Carolina Theatre and the Southeastern Theatre Conferences. However, to the many local Greensboro natives, he was, perhaps, most remembered for his direction of UNC-G's musical productions. In 1990, he retired, spending his remaining years in the company of his loving family, friends, colleagues, and former students. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Hart Davis; his brother, Robert Middleton; his favorite cousins, Uncle Jimmy Crowe and wife, Laura Crowe; and his beloved wife, Millie Middleton. Survivors are his son, David Middleton, of Greensboro; his daughter, Kathy Palmer, and her husband, Gary Palmer, of Carrboro, NC; grandson, Eric Palmer, and his wife, Christine Palmer, of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Brian Palmer, of Jacksonville, FL; and great-grandsons, Ethan Palmer and Braden Palmer, of Scottsdale, AZ. Due to the ongoing corona virus restrictions, graveside services are restricted to family only. Online condolences: www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Herman Middleton Scholarship Endowment. Checks should be made out to UNC-G (indicate Herman Middleton Endowment on check). Send to: Advancement Services, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402. Friends may also go online and make a gift by credit card (scroll to Memorial Gift Information).
