FEBRUARY 21, 1933 - SEPTEMBER 18, 2019 STOKESDALEPauline Pope Middleton, 86, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home with her nephew, Reverend Randy Jessup, officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home and all other times at the residence. Mrs. Middleton was born on February 21, 1933 in Guilford County to the late Avery Bryant Pope and Gertie Merritt Pope. She retired from Blue Bell in Stokesdale and loved cooking and canning all of the wonderful vegetables from her husband's garden. Her cooking was second to none and she was known to have fed a large majority of western Rockingham County. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ten siblings. Survivors include her husband of sixty-nine years, Samuel Middleton; sons, Tim Middleton and wife, Rhonda and Mark Middleton and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Brian Middleton and wife, Katelin, Adam Middleton and wife, Jenny, Greg Middleton and wife, Valerie and Erin French and husband, Jordan; step-grandson, Brian Payne; great-grandchildren, Payton, Ayden, Grayson, Parker, Sam and Grant Middleton and Levi French, including one on the way; step-great-grandchildren, Tanner and Henry Payne; sister, Nancy Potts, and many special extended family members. The family wishes to thank Rhonda Koger and Amanda Gwyn for the wonderful and attentive care. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
