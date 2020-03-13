DECEMBER 18, 1947 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Julie Tripp Middleton passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1947 in Manhattan, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, James G. Tripp Jr. and Anne L. Tripp. Her husband of 49 years, James Allan Middleton Jr., passed away in May of 2016. Julie will be greatly missed by her three sons, James Allan Middleton III (Renee), Tripp Sadler Middleton, Julian Matthews Middleton (Alexe), her four grandchildren, Addison Anne, Sally Parker, Benjamin David, and Graham Wildan, and her siblings, James Gregory Tripp, Melanie Tripp Rhodes, and Matthew Dwight Tripp. Julie got her undergraduate degree from UNCG and her master's in library science from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She worked as a librarian in NYC and in Greensboro, and with her husband Jim at Hege, Middleton & Neal until 1974, when she gladly gave it up to start her family. She was an exceptional mother and housewife; and loved staying busy. Once her children were grown and out of the house, she became a realtor and worked for Yost and Little Realty until her death. Julie was very active in her community, volunteering her time at the Bargain Box, involved in Junior League, garden clubs, book clubs, bridge clubs, and church groups. She loved her friends and cherished her time with them all. Julie was as happy traveling the world as she was reading a good book or cooking a delicious meal, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother who would do anything for her three boys, and she was an even better grandmother. She planned the most adventurous trips with her grandchildren, ranging from weekends in Roaring Gap to a treasure hunt on a deserted island off Cape Cod. Her family was her lifeblood; she lived for them. Julie Tripp Middleton was an exceptional woman, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, and will be dearly missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. A memorial service for Julie will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1 in the afternoon. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
