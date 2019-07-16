MR. FREDDIE ODELL MICHAUX, 72, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at the Church of God in Reidsville, 807 Walker St., with Rev. Allen Anders officiating. Burial will follow in the Bald Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A native of Guilford County, Freddie was born on March 15, 1947, the son of the late Fred and Ada Stevens Michaux. He was retired from Fieldcrest/Culp Ticking where he worked as a supervisor. He was a member of The Church of God in Reidsville. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was farming, gardening or fishing, and was an avid sports fan as well, playing, coaching or umpiring sports. His lucky chair at BINGO was #16. His favorite times, though, were spent with family, kids, and grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Reid Michaux, in 2004. Surviving are children Jamie Michaux and fiancée Teri Moss of Stokesdale, Janet Gwyn and husband Tim, of Madison, Jennifer Witty and husband James, of Stokesdale, and Jessica McLeod and husband Scott, of Wilmington; sister Linda Tyson (Randy), brothers Frank Michaux, Robert Michaux (Becky), and Michael Michaux, 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, with 2 more "on the way"; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, and other times at the home of Jennifer and James Witty, 158 Bert Drive, Stokesdale. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
