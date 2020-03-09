FEBRUARY 3, 1948 - MARCH 6, 2020 Janis Lee Wharton Michael, 72, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Guilford County on February 3, 1948 to the late Charles "C.A." Wharton and Gertrude Alma Wall Wharton and was married to Don Wilson Michael who survives. Janis was a retired Intake Coordinator for Hospice. She was a graduate of Wingate College and a member of Apples Chapel Christian Church. Survivors other than her husband, Don W. Michael include her daughter, Jennifer O'Saben and husband, Joseph and grandchildren, Alex and Maddie O'Saben. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Howard Rascoe and her parents. The funeral service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Apples Chapel Christian Church by Rev. David Johnson. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Sunday at Apples Chapel Christian Church and other times at the residence. The graveside service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Apples Chapel Christian Church, 7345 NC Hwy 61, Gibsonville, NC 27249, Frieden's Lutheran Church, 6001 NC Hwy 61 North, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or to Gibsonville UMC, 501 Church Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home 2205 S. Church St., Burlington NC 27215

Service information

Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
2:00PM
Apple's Chapel Christian Church
7345 N. NC 61
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Mar 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St.
Burlington, NC 27215
