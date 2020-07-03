Elma Taylor Michael, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on June 28, 2020. A 2 p.m. funeral service was held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Brown Summit Baptist Church. Visitation was held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. A private interment will be held Friday. Elma was born December 28, 1926 in Danville, VA to the late Charlie and Carrie Taylor. She was a member of Brown Summit Baptist Church and served as both a choir member and director in her earlier years. Elma loved working in her yard and planting her beautiful flowers. She created quite a landscaping masterpiece of 30 years in the woods behind her home with walking trails and various plantings, including azaleas. Most importantly, she loved her extended family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton G. Michael. Additionally, she was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Survivors include her son, Gary C. Michael and wife, Stephanie. Also surviving is a sister, Marilyn Lowe. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Tiffany Miles and husband, Landon; Justin Michael and wife, Charli; and Elliott Michael. Other survivors include great-grandchildren, Elise and Harrison Miles, as well as Olivia Michael. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Michael family.
