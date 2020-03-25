GREENSBORO Cornelia Michael, 88, died Friday, March 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26 at Maplewood Cemetery, 235 Bingham St. at 11 a.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Cornelia Michael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

