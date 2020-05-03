AUGUST 5, 1928 - APRIL 28, 2020 High PointMrs. Jean Saxton Meyers, 91, was called home on April 28, 2020 at Camden Place Health and Rehabilitation of Greensboro, NC. She was born in August 1928 the daughter of Warren and Elizabeth Saxton of Jim Thorpe PA where she spent her childhood. Jean is predeceased by her parents, her husband Russell (1974) and her twin sister June Meyers (1984). Surviving are daughters JoLee and Kit Meyers of High Point, NC and Kim Plummer of Slidell, LA. Granddaughters Sarah and Susan Plummer, great grandchildren Joshua and Christian, and nieces and nephews. Jean was a 1946 graduate of Mauch Chunk High School, Jim Thorpe PA. Jean worked in various positions at the Easton Public Library. She retired from Mack Printing Company of Easton PA where she served as editor for the Journal of the National Academies of Sciences. Jean Enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and being with family. Her favorite nicknames were "Mama Llama," "Nanny," and "Gram Gram." In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Authoracare Collective of Greensboro. The family will have a private committal at a later date in PA Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr High Point NC 27262
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.