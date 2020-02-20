1986 - 2020 Justin Daniel Merrill woke up in the loving arms of God, February 11, 2020. He was born January 6, 1986 in Greensboro, NC. Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45p.m. at the funeral home. He graduated from Southeast Guilford High School in 2004 and from Guilford Tech in 2008 with a degree in law enforcement. He left the Thomasville City Police Department in 2013 to start a career in Electrical/Commercial HVAC. Justin enjoyed sports. He played baseball and basketball. He also excelled in wrestling. Justin played professional paintball, qualifying for the Paintball World Cup. Justin was active in Boy Scouts of America. Growing up, Justin was very involved with the youth group of Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, where he was a member and was baptized. Justin's favorite passion was his only son, Carter Anderson Merrill. He was an excellent, very involved and tremendously proud father. Justin and Carter were inseparable. Carter is a "Daddy's Boy." Justin is survived by wife Amanda L. Merrill, beloved son Carter Anderson Merrill age 2, mother Joy Young Merrill, (Gregg), father James Kevin Merrill, (Melissa), brother James Brandon Merrill, (Laura) maternal grandparents, Dr. Michael Young and Virginia Young, nephews James Emmett, and Elliott Thomas Merrill. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Charles Merrill, JoAnn Merrill. Justin has a very large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many great friends.
