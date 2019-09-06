SEPTEMBER 15, 1919 - SEPTEMBER 4, 2019 Mr. Robert (Bobby) W. Menius of Asheboro passed peacefully on Sept. 4th at Clapp's Convalescent Nursing Home in Asheboro, NC. He was predeceased by his wives, Eugenia Brady Menius in 1983, and Georgia Routh Menius in 2017. Also preceding him was his brother, Dr. John W. Menius of Asheboro, and sister, "Brownie" Menius Faust, of Charleston, IL. Mr. Menius spent most of his childhood in Monroe, NC, graduating from Monroe High School in 1937, then attended UNC-Chapel Hill. In 1939, he took a position in the accounting department of Bossong Hosiery Mill, but was drafted in Oct. 1941 and served as an Army sergeant in Europe in WWII. He was discharged in Sept. 1945. In July of 1945, Bobby married Eugenia Brady of Ramseur, and returned to work at Bossong Hosiery Mill. In 1966, he took a position as head of the new Data Processing Department at BB Walker Shoe Co. In 1981, he retired and married Georgia Routh in 1987. They enjoyed retirement together for 29 years. His life was incredibly enriched by Georgia and her family. Getting married gave Bobby and Georgia a "second wind." Mr. Menius was an active member of First Methodist Church, and a very involved family man. He was always attentive to his parents, in-laws, children, and other family and friends. Mr. Menius was also involved in scouting, through troop 527 at First Methodist Church. Bobby liked golf! Shot his age at 84 and played until he was 90. Another love was big band music. He never tired of listening to it. Bobby was born in Johnson City, TN, Sept. 15th, 1919 to John W. Menius and Jessie Ward Menius. He is survived by his three sons: Ed Menius (Sherree) of Asheboro, Dr. Jim Menius of Greensboro, and Bill Menius (Pia) of Denton, Texas. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren: Kathryn Menius Lagos (Will) of Richmond, VA; Elizabeth Menius Wilson (Tim) of Raleigh, and Jax Menius of Durham, NC. Mr. Menius had 4 great-grandchildren: William, Samuel, and Annalise Lagos, and Ellie Wilson. Through his second wife Georgia, stepdaughter Linda Tinkler (Bruce), step-granddaughter Kelly Shipley (Curtis) of Asheboro, step-great-grandchildren; Georgia, Mac, Finn and Piper Shipley, and Georgia's nephew Buster Ward (Susan) of Greensboro. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Henrietta Menius of Asheboro, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Funeral services will follow on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Henderson and Chaplain Bernie Raymond officiating. Burial will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
