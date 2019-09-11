DECEMBER 20, 1939 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 Our dearest friend, Carol Garrett Melvin, is finally resting in peace after 40-plus years in pain. Carol was born to the late Pete and Cletis Garrett. She is predeceased by her husband, William "Buzz" Melvin; her daughter, Leslie Reese; and her brother, Jimmy Garrett. Surviving family members include her daughter, Lisa Rankin and brother Dan Garrett, as well as her step-daughter Kim and Jerry Motter and grandson Christopher, granddaughter Adrian and great-grandson Cooper; and her supportive friend Teresa Korn, and compassionate and loving nieces and nephews Andrea, Mackenzie, Layla, Greg, and Troy. Through all her many years of sickness, Carol remained positive, kind, humorous and cheerful. Her many visiting friends departed more (grateful and blessed) than when they arrived. The burial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian, NC, followed by a celebration of Life service at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church at 2 p.m. by Rev. Mike Barrett; following will be a greeting and visitation of friends. The family wishes to thank her angel caregiver Evonne Parks for 4 1/2 years of devoted care and joy to Carol. Memorial gifts may be sent to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Rd., Pleasant Garden, NC 27313, also a special thanks to the nursing staff at Moses Cone ICU.
