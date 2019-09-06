GREENSBORO John "J.W." Melton, Sr., 81, died Friday, August 30, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, September 7 at St. Phillips AME Zion Church, 1330 Ashe St. at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

