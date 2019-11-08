1939 - 2019 Dr. Frank T. Melton passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. Frank was the son of Martha Tompkins and John Theodore Melton of Columbia, South Carolina. He was educated in the Columbia schools and received his B.A. from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He received his master's from Vanderbilt University and his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He was awarded Fulbright fellowships to study and do research in England for two years. In 1967, he joined UNCG's History Department faculty as a historian of early modern England. His area of historical research focused on early banking in England, which was the topic of his dissertation and his book, Sir Robert Clayton and the Origins of English Deposit Banking, 1658 1685, published in 1986 by Cambridge University Press. The book is a definitive study of Clayton, based on personal papers spanning his long career. Melton's cataloguing of the papers, dispersed after Clayton's death into 34 separate archival repositories, was a major feat in historical research. During his teaching career, he taught courses in European history and early English history until retiring from UNCG in 2009. He is also remembered fondly by faculty across the campus for the dinner parties he delighted in hosting at his home. Frank is survived by his brothers, John T. Melton of Greensboro and Tommy Melton of Charleston. The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Well-Spring Skilled Nursing. Memorials may be made to the Well-Spring Foundation, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410 or the charity of your choice. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.