SEPTEMBER 28, 1922 - APRIL 22, 2020 Ines Megliola, of Greensboro, North Carolina died peacefully at Well-Spring on April 22, 2020 at the age of 97 shortly after loving conversations with each of her four children. She was born on Sept 28, 1922 in Springfield Massachusetts where Ines lived with her parents Alfonzo and Angolina (Dellaguardia) DiLuzio, who had four other children: Carlo, Umberto, Yolanda (Klimoski) and Rose. In her youth, Ines loved to sing, dance, play the guitar, and go horseback riding. She sang harmony in live performances on the radio with three other female vocalists. Mrs. Megliola was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School where she learned skills in tailoring and began to design clothing. Prior to marriage, she worked as a seamstress at Whitney-Taylor in Springfield making men's suits. When Whitney-Taylor converted production as part of the WWII war effort, Mrs. Megliola remained in their employ and assembled bomb fuses. After the war, she designed a satin wedding gown, which her co-workers insisted on making for her. She wore it in 1946 when she married Joseph R. Megliola who had newly returned to from active duty with the Army Air Corp. Joe and Ines raised four children in Western Massachusetts, where the whole family enjoyed golf, swimming, picnics, and holiday gatherings. Ines was a proficient golfer and winner of the women's first flight in the club championship. When Joe's career, brought the couple to the NYC area in 1971 Ines worked as a Sacristan Minister for St. Elizabeth's Church. She was a daily communicant and devout Catholic all her life. Ines read, traveled widely, loved music, flowers, and making things beautiful. She will be remembered for her wisdom, dignity, humility, and grace. As part of the greatest generation and despite living through the dark days of the depression and WWII, Ines had a knack for finding a silver lining. Even in her final hours, she had a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by her four children and their families, Roberta Gottlieb, and her husband Richard of Fairfield Ct, and their two sons Jason, wife Tara and two children KC and Coleman, and Justin, wife Mallory and two children Graham and Darcy; Carol and husband Bruce of Massachusetts; Paul Megliola, wife Madge of Greensboro, NC and their four children - Michael, Elizabeth, Peter, his wife Gunay and two children Osman and Orhan; James and his wife Sara; and Mark Megliola of West Hatfield, MA and his two children Brian and Alison and her husband Eli. Ines' entire family are grateful for the skill, compassion, and dedication of the nurses and professional staff of Well-Spring and asks that memorial donations go to Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. Services for Ines will be private. She will ultimately rest at Arlington National Cemetery alongside Joe, her loving husband of 62 years. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.