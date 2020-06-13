Richard (Dick) Carlyle Meekins, Jr, 84, of Gibsonville, NC, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home Wednesday, June 10. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church (3741 S. Church St., Burlington, NC). Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro. Dick was born in Washington, NC to the late Catherine and Richard Meekins. After graduating from Greensboro High School (Grimsley High School), he enlisted in the Navy. He married Delois Reed Meekins and after living in several different states they settled in Greensboro to raise their family. They would have soon celebrated their 64th anniversary. Dick was well known in the car enthusiast's circle, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dick was a long-time member of Florida Street Baptist Church until he relocated to Gibsonville and moved his membership to Harvest Baptist Church, where he has enjoyed fellowship for many years. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Joyce Meekins. He is survived by his wife, Delois, two sons, Richard Meekins III, and Michael Meekins (Erika), and two daughters, Melinda Kallam (Steve) and Kimberly Lawson (Kenneth). Also, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Maria Conrad (Shaun), Michelle Brooks (Brian Wickham), Erin Savageau (Justin), Megan Cox (Steven), Brianne Celotto (Sam), Bethany Stultz (Darrell), Matthew Lawson and Victoria Kallam. Additionally, he is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Other survivors include his brother, John Meekins of Utah, and his nephew, John Oglesby of Michigan. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Street are handling arrangements. Memorials donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice.
