Helen Peden Medlin, born on November 4, 1912, died at the age of 107 at Friends Home West in Greensboro on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Fountain Inn, South Carolina to the late James Marvin Peden and Lily Florence Thompson Peden. She married Luther Reece Medlin, Sr. on April 12, 1941 and their love endured for 58 years until his death in 2000. Both dedicated their lives to education and were humble civil servants. A private burial will be held in Westminster Cemetery on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will receive extended family and friends at a memorial service when it is safe to celebrate Helen's legacy. An announcement will be made prior to the celebration with a time and location. Helen received her bachelor of arts degree from Winthrop College, Rock Hill, South Carolina in 1942 and her master of education degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, North Carolina in 1953. She devoted over 30 years of her life to the formal education of young children, teaching them lifelong principles of honesty, integrity, hard work, determination, leadership, generosity, and kindness. She began her career as a math teacher in the Gastonia City Schools and the Orthopedic Hospital for children in Gastonia. She also taught math at Peck and Lindley Elementary Schools in Greensboro. Helen believed that teachers have more influence on our lives than any other profession and sharing her values with her students is what she loved most about teaching. "The world is going to stand on the values that teachers give students. If teachers love teaching and love children, the children will become the best citizens," she said. In 1960, Helen was selected to open Claxton Elementary School as its first principal. She had great admiration for teachers who had passion for teaching and learning about their students and she hired teachers at Claxton who had this passion. Helen was proud of Claxton and her hard work and dedication was reflected in her students and faculty. She credits much of her success as principal to the teachers who worked with her. She served as principal until her retirement in 1975. Helen was never one for the spotlight or accolades and she invested her time and energy in those around her and made them better. Her reward always came from time spent with family, former students, and former teachers, and hearing what kind of citizens they had become. Helen was a member of the North Carolina Education Association, the Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teacher Organization and North Carolina Retired School Personnel. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Gastonia and West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro. She attended the Olive Hardin and the Morris Sunday School Classes and Circle #3. Helen was also a member of the Wildwood Garden Club in Greensboro. She volunteered at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro for 13 years. Helen and Luke, Sr. loved people, their friends, and those friends loved them in return. Helen cherished her family above all, especially her son Luke and her grandchildren. She helped teach, nurture and inspire her grandchildren from an early age through middle school. They were, and still are, the light of her life. She said she wouldn't take anything for the wonderful time she and "Pop" had with them. Helen said that spending time with her great-grandchildren was just "icing on the cake," making her later years even better than she ever dreamed. Mrs. Medlin is survived by her son Luther Reece Medlin, Jr., two grandsons, Luther Reece Medlin III and wife Ericka, John Christiansen Medlin and wife Catherine, two great-grandsons, Wyatt and Reece, two great-granddaughters, Sara Catherine and Carolina and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Friends Homes West Residents Assistance Fund, 6100 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 or The Fund for Older Adults or the Scholarship Fund for the Child Care Center, both part of the ministry of West Market Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 870, Greensboro, NC 27401.
