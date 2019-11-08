AUGUST 15, 1939 - OCTOBER 3, 2019 Johnnie Hershel Medders, Sr. ("Mickey") passed away October 3, 2019 at Greenhaven Nursing Home. He was born in Alma, Georgia on August 15, 1939 to the late Early Albert and Mary Parker Medders. He was predeceased in death by three brothers, James Clifton ("J.C."), Albert Junior ("A.J."), William Jasper ("Bill"), and a sister, Betty ("Bet") Comer. Mickey moved to Greensboro as a child and attended Greensboro Senior High School. He served in the National Guard and then spent his career working as a welder/pipefitter. He retired from AC Corporation in 2005. Mickey loved to play cards, golf, garden and watch sports. He especially loved the Duke Blue Devils. He is survived by his three children, Susan Medders Wicker (David), Johnnie Medders, Jr., and Amy Medders Eure (Glenn); one brother, Thomas Medders (Brenda); one sister, Linda Veach (Harvey); and four grandchildren, Whitney, Colby and Lance Wicker, and Jake McCoin. Mickey was a member of the American Legion and was always very supportive of our military and veterans. A celebration of life luncheon will be held in his honor on Sunday, November 10 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion, Post 53, located at 729 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Friends, family and members of the American Legion Post 53 are invited to attend. Triad Cremation Society 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC
