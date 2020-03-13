GREENSBORO Edward Linn McVey, III, 72, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday, March 17 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of McVey III Edward Linn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries