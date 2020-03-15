Edward Linn McVey, III, 72, passed away suddenly on March 11th. He spent that day doing many of his favorite things: volunteering at the hospital, helping friends and neighbors, playing with his grandchildren, and working in the yard. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Edward Lynn McVey, Jr. and Irene Spence McVey. He graduated from Baylor University with a degree in business and a Juris Doctorate. He practiced law for 42 years. Ed and his wife of 45 years, Catherine (Kay) Boyd McVey, began raising their three daughters in Columbus, Ohio. They moved to Greensboro in 1985 to nurture their warm and adventuresome relationship with Kay's mother, Sis Cole Boyd Schenck. As a young man, Ed enjoyed marathon running, distance cycling and scuba diving. He was a certified rescue diver, ice diver and divemaster. In later years, he could usually be found somewhere outdoors, noticing the subtle signs of growth and change in nature. He enjoyed managing the family tree farms, splitting firewood, and taking "urban hikes" around Greensboro. Some of his most favorite days were spent kayaking and enjoying sunsets from the dock of his Topsail Island home. He was an involved and attentive dad, and an amazing grandfather, "GG." He took a special joy in playing with and leading his three grandchildren on adventures around town and out in "the wide world." He attended Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Lynn McVey, Jr.; mother, Irene Spencer McVey; son, Edward Lynn McVey IV; and daughter, Catherine Courtney McVey. He is survived by wife, Catherine (Kay) Boyd McVey; daughter, Cole McVey Kampen and husband Andy, daughter Elizabeth Whitney McVey and fiancé Sean Hennessy; grandchildren, Clara Louise Kampen, Eleanor Rae Kampen and Simon Cole Kampen; sister, Lynn McVey Scott and husband Tim; as well as a loving handful of "adopted" children. Due to considerations concerning the coronavirus, the previously scheduled Tuesday visitation is cancelled. The funeral will be at Greenhill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church's Pastor Marti Hazelrigg will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Edward McVey family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
