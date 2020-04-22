JANUARY 2, 1927 - APRIL 18, 2020 High Point Van Haywood McSwain, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in High Point. Van was born in High Point on January 2, 1927 to the late Fred E. McSwain and Annie Boswell McSwain. In addition to his parents, his daughter, Karen Sue Kane, his sisters, Ann Donaldson, Francis Sheppard and his brother, Fred W. McSwain, preceded Van in death. Van will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 72 years, Barbara Hamlin McSwain; daughters, Barbara McSwain Nordon and her husband, Andrew of Danville, Deborah Ann McSwain of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Heather Rhodamer and husband, Calvin, Holly McSwain Fuquay and husband, Marvin, Jeremy Clark Nordon and wife, Amy, Marshall McSwain and Jason Kane; great-granddaughter, Faith Rhodamer; his sister, Carolyn Carle of Durham. Many dear friends in the High Point area, former church members and members of the High Point Police Dept. will fondly cherish Van's memory. A man of great faith, Van was a lifelong member of Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church . He served as Sunday School superintendent, lay leader, president of the Methodist Men and was always faithful with his attendance, his gifts, his service and his witness. During World War II he served with the 793rd Regiment of the Military Police. His most memorable duty was directing traffic at the Nuremberg trials. This led to his decision to pursue a career in law enforcement. When he returned home from World War II, he served the city of High Point as a lineman until he was able to join the police department. He achieved the rank of captain and served during some very unsettled times in High Point's history. He was also chosen in 1964 to attend the FBI Academy for law enforcement and was elected vice president of his group. After returning to college and obtaining a B.A. in business, he retired from the police department at age 52 to start a career in real estate. He achieved the rank of millionaire seller and was named realtor of the year. He kept his real estate license active until he turned 90. Van and Barbara were devoted to each other and for many years enjoyed a nightly Scrabble game. Sometimes he put down random letters and they would actually turn out to be real words! In their later years, when they were able, they spent a lot of time traveling together to many destinations. He continued to serve his community for as long as he could by working with many charitable organizations like clothes closets and food pantries. He particularly enjoyed being with the retired peace officers and was a designated chaplain for that group. The family will provide a time for paying your respects and signing a register book, Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. by dropping by Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A memorial service for Van will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service with Reverend Tom Petty officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park in High Point. Each event will be limited to 50 or less people with social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the High Point Police Retiree Association at P.O. Box 6756, High Point, North Carolina 27262. For those unable because of limitation, please share your condolences with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, NC 27262
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.