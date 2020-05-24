NOVEMBER 2, 1941 - MAY 22, 2020 Larry William McPherson, 78, of Liberty is walking with Jesus as of Thursday, May 22, 2020. Larry was a member of the Liberty High School Class of 1959 and went on to Guilford College and continued to NC State University where he earned his Doctorate in Civil Engineering. He proudly served and retired after 30 years of service in the US military, including The 82nd Airborne and The 30th Engineering Brigade. He also retired after 30 years from the N.C. Department of Transportation. Larry will be most remembered for his love for the Lord and the mission fields that he served on around the world. The family will be having "A Celebration at the Farm" on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Please join us for this casual gathering to celebrate Larry's life. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jennings and Pauline Wall McPherson. Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Christine Shelton McPherson; sons, Craig Lee McPherson and his wife, Christine and William Geoffrey McPherson and his wife, Tammy; brother, Joe McPherson and his wife, Vickie; four grandchildren, Keaton and his wife, Gabby, Shelby and her husband, Juan, Sarah and Garrett; one great-grandchild, Kohen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orphanage Emmanuel, 715 Moores Mill Drive, Auburn, AL 36830. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the McPherson family.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.