MCLEANSVILLE Robert "Bob" Dallas McNeill, 70, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, December 6 at Lake Brandt Baptist Church, 1901 Trosper Rd., Greensboro. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the McNeill family with funeral arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.