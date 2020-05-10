MCNEILL, EVELYN DELORES JONES DECEMBER 20, 1952 - November 24, 2019 Evelyn Delores Jones McNeill, 66, departed this life at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma, a cancer that affects the blood. Evelyn was born on December 20, 1952 in Greensboro, NC. She attended Bluford Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Dudley Sr. High School. She also attended Livingstone College where she earned a B.A. in Education and became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years before retiring. Evelyn was a lifetime member of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro where she served with the Junior Usher Board as Advisor, Gospel Choir, Mass Choir, Senior Usher Board, and Girl Scouts as Leader and Coordinator. She was an active member of the Greensboro Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was the reigning Queen of the Greensboro Alumni Chapter of Livingstone College. Evelyn carried her camera everywhere she went and touched many lives through her love of photography. She leaves to cherish her memories, her two daughters, Faith McNeill of Silver Spring, MD and Joy McNeill of Greensboro, NC; 5 of 10 siblings, Mary Harris, Paul Jones, Kenneth Jones and Cynthia Jones of Greensboro, NC and Dorothy Payne of Wilson, NC; Aunts Lula Mae Page and Hattie Smith of Vidalia, GA and Uncle Charlie Williams of Mount Vernon, GA; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. We are thankful to Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro and Perry J. Brown Funeral Home for handling all arrangements related to Evelyn's funeral and homegoing services. Evelyn was laid to rest at Maplewood Cemetery in Greensboro, NC.
