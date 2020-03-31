PLEASANT GARDEN Thelma Wilhite McNeil, died Friday, March 27, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at St. John Baptist Church, Climax. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty.

